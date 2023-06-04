Javier (7-1) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

Javier notched just two victories through his first seven starts this season, but he's now reeled off five straight wins and is tied for second in MLB with seven victories overall. The right-hander notched his fifth quality start over his past six appearances with six solid innings Saturday, and he was pulled after 102 pitches with Houston comfortably ahead. Javier has been remarkably consistent this season, tossing at least five frames in all 12 of his starts and giving up more than three runs just once. His strikeout numbers have waned lately -- he has just 18 over his past 23 innings -- but that's a minor complaint given his continued excellence.