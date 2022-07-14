Javier (6-5) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in 3.2 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Angels.

Javier recorded 10 of his 11 outs via strikeout, but the Angels made the most of his mistakes. Shohei Ohtani delivered the biggest hit off Javier, a two-run triple in the second inning that proved too much for the Astros to overcome. This was a second straight shaky start from the 25-year-old right-hander. He now owns a 3.22 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 112:30 K:BB across 78.1 innings in 17 appearances (13 starts). Javier's spot in the Astros' six-man rotation is probably safe at least until Lance McCullers (forearm) is cleared to return.