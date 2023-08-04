Javier did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a 4-3 loss to the Yankees. He struck out four.

Javier was tagged for three runs on back-to-back homers in the first inning, though he'd ultimately settle down and blank the Yankees over his final 3.2 frames. Javier has pitched better of late, holding opponents to three runs or fewer in his last four outings, after struggling to a 9.14 ERA in his prior five starts. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.39 with a 1.21 WHIP and 107:38 K:BB across 21 starts (112.2 innings) this season. Javier's currently in line for a road matchup against the Orioles in his next start.