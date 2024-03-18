Javier will start the second game of the regular season against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Justin Verlander (shoulder) will begin the season on the injured list, forcing each of Houston's pitchers to move one slot up in the rotation. That leaves Framber Valdez in line to start Opening Day with Javier to follow one game later. Javier will be looking to bounce back from a subpar 2023 campaign, during which he posted a 4.56 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 162 innings.