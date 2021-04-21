The Astros will recall Javier from their alternate site to start Thursday's series opener versus the Angels in Houston, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston sent Javier back to the alternate site April 10, but that was a byproduct of the team's light schedule over the past two weeks rather than the result of any dissatisfaction with the right-hander's performance through his first two starts of the season. With Houston's next off day not coming until May 3, the club will transition back to a five-man rotation featuring Javier, Zack Greinke, Jake Odorizzi, Lance McCullers and Jose Urquidy.