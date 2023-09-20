Javier did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing a run on three hits and two walks over five innings in a 2-1 victory over the Orioles. He struck out 11.

After allowing a run in the opening frame, Javier would rebound to blank the Orioles over his final four innings, matching a season high with 11 strikeouts. Though he's now gone three consecutive outings without a quality start, it was a positive performance from Javier, who'd struggled to a 6.28 ERA in his previous six starts (28.2 innings). Overall, the right-hander is 9-4 with a 4.64 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 149:57 K:BB across 29 starts (151.1 innings) this season. Javier's currently lined up to face the Mariners on the road early next week in what will likely be his final regular-season outing.