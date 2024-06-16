Javier (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
This was merely procedural to free up a 40-man spot. Javier underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this month and will miss extended time, including perhaps all of 2025. Luis Contreras was called up in a corresponding move.
