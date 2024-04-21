Javier (neck) was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Javier was scheduled to start Sunday in Washington but was scratched with neck discomfort, and he'll be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks. The severity of the injury is unclear, so there's no official timeline for his return from the injured list. Houston has three scheduled off days before the end of April and can get by with a four-man rotation in the short term.