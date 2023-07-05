Javier might not make another start before the All-Star break, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Javier's next turn would be Saturday against the Mariners, but it sounds like the team could opt to give him some extended rest around the All-Star break in light of his recent struggles. The right-hander has been touched up for a 15.19 ERA with a 6:6 K:BB over 10.2 frames covering his last three outings.
