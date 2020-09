Javier (4-2) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings in a loss to the Athletics on Monday. He struck out three.

Javier allowed a pair of runs, including a Sean Murphy solo shot, in the second inning. With the Astros failing to score a run, it was enough to leave Javier with the loss. The 23-year-old right-hander now has a 3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 37 strikeouts across 42.2 innings this year. He'll try to get back in the win column Sunday in a road start versus the Dodgers.