Javier won't start during the two-game series against the Dodgers this weekend, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros will opt to readjust their starting rotation thanks to Friday's scheduled off day, putting Framber Valdez and Zack Greinke on the mound in Los Angeles. Javier has a 3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB through 42.2 innings and should receive his next start sometime next week.