Javier (3-1) earned the win in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels after allowing three runs on three hits over 5.2 innings. He had five strikeouts and two walks.

The 24-year-old started with four scoreless frames, but the Halos were able to bring across three runs over the fifth and sixth innings. Javier has a 3.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 31 innings and will look to continue his strong rookie campaign next week against the Rangers.