Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Javier (elbow) is in position to make his season debut with the major-league club during its homestand next week, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier made his fifth and likely final rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Sugar Land, allowing one run one two hits and four walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings. The right-hander holds a 5.14 ERA and 15:15 K:BB over 14 frames during his rehab assignment and reached 77 pitches Tuesday. Javier could rejoin the Astros' rotation as soon as Monday against the Red Sox. While he makes for a viable stash in fantasy leagues, it might be wise to leave him on your bench initially.