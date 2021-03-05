site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Cristian Javier: Out due to protocols
RotoWire Staff
Manager Dusty Baker said Friday that Javier is out due to health and safety protocols, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Javier is on track to break camp with a spot in the Astros' rotation, but his preparation will be thrown off at least to some degree until he is cleared to resume team activities.
