Javier (2-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Phillies. He struck out six.

Javier gave up more than five hits for the first time since March 31 while Nick Castellanos' solo homer in the fourth inning marked his fourth straight start allowing a long ball. Javier made matters worse after the Castellanos home run by giving up a double to Brandon Marsh and advancing him to third on a wild pitch where he'd eventually score on a sacrifice fly hit by J.T. Realmuto. Through six starts, Javier holds a 3.48 ERA with a 5.00 K/BB and remains a strong fantasy contributor as the Astros' second arm.