Javier was promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Javier, who was the organization's pitcher of the month for April, racked up a 0.94 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 28.2 innings for High-A Fayetteville. The 22-year-old right-hander from the Domincan Republic pitched as both a reliever and starter upon entering the organization, but the Astros have committed him to being a starter since the beginning of 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories