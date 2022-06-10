Javier isn't listed as a starter for any of the Astros' three games with the Marlins this weekend and could be available out of the bullpen, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Entering the week, Javier lined up to start Sunday's series finale versus Miami, but the Astros will take advantage of Thursday's off day and use it to reorder the rotation. As a result, Justin Verlander, who started in Tuesday's win over the Marlins, will return to the mound Sunday on four days' rest for just the second time this season. Javier is now tentatively lined up to make his next start during next week's road series versus the Rangers.