Javier allowed one walk over a scoreless inning in Sunday's spring game against the Nationals.
This was the first game action since March 3 for Javier, who was away from camp on health and safety protocols. He's expected to be part of the starting rotation and feels there's enough time to get ready for the regular season, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. With 17 days remaining before Opening Day, Javier could get three more outings to build pitch counts and innings.
More News
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Returns to camp•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Out due to protocols•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Fires two scoreless innings•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Earns fifth win•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Gives up two runs in no-decision•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Not starting this weekend•