Javier (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings Wednesday to earn the win over Texas. He struck out four.

The right-hander moved into the rotation after coming out of the bullpen in each of his first three appearances this season, but he was able to handle a sizeable workload of 84 pitches Wednesday. Javier struggled a bit with his control and surrendered his first two runs of the campaign, but he did enough to record his first victory. It's unclear if he'll remain in the rotation moving forward or return to a long-relief role.