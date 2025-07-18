Javier (elbow) will continue his rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier went 1.1 innings in his first rehab outing in the Florida Complex League, and he's been cleared to continue his rehab at Double-A. The 28-year-old got up to 35 pitches during the outing. Javier's recovery from June 2024 Tommy John surgery is close to complete, as he's expected back in August.