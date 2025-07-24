Astros' Cristian Javier: Rehab transferred to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Javier is joining Triple-A Sugar Land and starting Thursday night for his rehab assignment, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Javier started his rehab stint with the rookie-level Florida Complex League and then moved to Double-A Corpus Christi July 18. He made a single appearance at both levels in which he allowed a total of three earned runs with a 5:5 K:BB across 4.1 innings. He pitched a full three innings in his Double-A appearance and will look to expand upon that Thursday for Triple-A Sugar Land.
More News
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Rehab moved to Double-A•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Stockpiling live sessions•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Logs live BP session•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Facing hitters Friday•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Still throwing bullpens•