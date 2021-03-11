Javier (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) returned to the Astros' spring-training complex Thursday and completed a bullpen session, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Javier was one of several Houston players that was forced to self-isolate last week due to COVID-19 protocols, but only reliever Pedro Baez is believed to have tested positive for the virus. With the right-hander now back in camp less than a week after entering the protocol, he should still be on track to clinch a spot in Houston's Opening Day rotation. Javier may find himself a few days behind his fellow starters in the build-up process, however.