Javier was optioned to minor-league camp, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old was added to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft in November, and he's set to begin another season in the minors. Javier made his way to Triple-A Round Rock by the end of 2019 and had allowed only two runs with a 16:4 K:BB over 11 innings.

