Javier (3-3) took the loss against Seattle on Monday, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four.

Javier gave up six hits in the outing, and three went for extra bases. He surrendered a run on a single and a double in the first inning and was tagged for a three-run homer in the second. The Astros tied the score 4-4 with a big second frame, but Javier coughed up the lead in the fourth and was removed with two outs. The right-hander has given up two or fewer runs in nine of his 11 starts this season, but he's yielded 12 runs across 7.1 combined innings in his other two appearances. Javier will carry a 3.22 ERA into his next start, which is expected to come at home against Miami this weekend.