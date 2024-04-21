Javier was scratched from Sunday's start against the Nationals due to neck discomfort, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's unclear when the injury first surfaced for Javier, but he won't be able to start Sunday as scheduled. Hunter Brown will be bumped up to start the series finale in Washington. The Astros have scheduled off days Monday and Friday this week, so the team can get by with four starters until May 4 versus the Mariners, if need be.