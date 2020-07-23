Javier earned a spot on Houston's 30-man roster, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
With Framber Valdez working as Houston's fifth starter, Javier will assume a spot in the team's Opening Day bullpen. The talented young right-hander has appeared in just two games above Double-A, so he figures to start out in a lower-leverage role.
