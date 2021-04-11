Javier was optioned to the alternate training site after Saturday's loss to the A's, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The right-hander delivered five scoreless frames in his second start of the season Thursday, but he'll head to the alternate site since Houston has three scheduled days off in the next nine days. Javier will remain built up as a starter and should rejoin the rotation when the Astros next need a fifth starter during the series against the Angels, which begins April 22.