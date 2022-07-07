Javier (6-4) took the loss against Kansas City on Wednesday, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over five innings.

The Royals got to Javier early in the contest, belting three long balls and scoring four runs over the first two innings. The righty hurler gave up only one more run the rest of his outing, but the damage was too much for Houston's offense to overcome. Javier had allowed only five homers over 69.2 innings entering the contest, and he hadn't given up more than one in any of his 15 outings. He's had a few poor starts but has been very good overall, posting a 3.01 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 102:27 K:BB.