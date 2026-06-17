Astros' Cristian Javier: Set for one more rehab start

Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Javier (shoulder) will make a fourth minor-league rehab start before returning from the 60-day injured list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Javier made his third rehab start and second straight start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, striking out six batters over 3.1 innings while yielding three earned runs on four hits and one walk. He built up to 63 pitches (37 strikes) in the outing, so the Astros will likely want to see Javier push up his count into the 75-to-85 range in his next start, which will likely come either Sunday or Tuesday. If all goes smoothly, Javier could slot back into the Houston rotation as soon as next weekend's series in Detroit. The right-hander has been on the shelf since April 10 due to a Grade 2 shoulder strain.