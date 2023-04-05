Javier (1-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and zero walks over six innings in a 8-2 victory over the Tigers. He struck out five.

Javier's lone run was surrendered on a two-out, infield single by Nick Maton in the third inning. Other than that, he kept the bases relatively clear and cruised to his first win of the season. Through his first two starts, Javier has 11 strikeouts across 11 innings and has walked only one batter. His next start is scheduled for Tuesday's road matchup in Pittsburgh.