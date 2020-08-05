Javier (1-0) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out two to earn his first win in Tuesday's 8-2 victory over Arizona.

Javier was good enough for a second straight start after he held the Dodgers' potent offense in check in his first start. He didn't have his best stuff Tuesday, but he had the composure to work through it. The right-hander also had Houston's potent offense behind him, which can help a young pitcher like Javier, who has taken over Justin Verlander's spot in the rotation. He's next scheduled to take the mound Sunday on the road against Oakland.