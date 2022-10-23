Javier pitched 5.1 scoreless innings and got the win during Saturday's 5-0 victory over the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out five.

Javier had only made one appearance in the 2022 postseason, a 1.1-inning relief effort in the ALDS, but he was tasked with the start in Yankee Stadium for Game 3 and excelled. The 25-year-old came into the postseason with four consecutive scoreless outings of at least five innings, and he added another by limiting the powerful Yankees lineup to just one hit in 5.1 innings. Javier is having the best season of his three-year career -- compared to 2021, his ERA has dropped 1.01 and his K/BB has risen from 2.5 to 3.7.