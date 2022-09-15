Javier (9-9) allowed two hits and no walks while striking out eight across six shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Tigers.

Javier dominated the Tigers throughout the start, racking up 14 swinging strikes across 90 total pitches. In 43.1 innings since Aug. 2, Javier has a 2.08 ERA with a 56:11 K:BB. Javier has surpassed his highest workload by over 30 frames, so the Astros could continue to look for a way to limit his pitches prior to the postseason. However, when on the mound, Javier has maintained an excellent 2.87 ERA and 173:46 K:BB across 131.2 innings for the campaign.