Javier signed a five-year, $64 million extension with the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This could be the first of many long-term deals under new Astros general manager Dana Brown, who has seemingly convinced owner Jim Crane that it's worth locking up certain key contributors. Javier, 25, flourished to a 2.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 194:52 K:BB in 148.2 regular-season innings with Houston in 2022. He then allowed just one earned run and racked up 16 strikeouts across 12.2 postseason frames. The contract runs through the 2027 campaign, securing all of Javier's arbitration-eligible seasons and what would have been his first two years of free agency.
More News
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Stellar Game 4 performance•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Starting Game 4 despite rainout•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Game 4 start in doubt•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Shuts down New York in Game 3•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Starting Game 3•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Fourth straight scoreless outing•