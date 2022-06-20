Javier (4-3) earned the win Sunday over the White Sox. He allowed a run on two hits, four walks and a hit batter with five strikeouts in five innings.

Javier kept the White Sox off the board until Luis Robert hit an RBI double in the fifth inning. The right-hander wasn't particularly efficient, needing 93 pitches (58 strikes) to complete five frames, but it was enough for his first win in his last four starts. Javier has a 3.07 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 68:23 K:BB across 55.2 innings overall. He's got a tough matchup on tap next weekend, he's expected to draw a road start versus the Yankees.