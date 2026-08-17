Astros' Cristian Javier: Slotting back into rotation Tuesday

Javier will start Tuesday's game against the Angels in Houston, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier will be making his third consecutive start but will take the hill for the first time since Aug. 9, as the Astros were able to get by with a four-man rotation during a six-game slate last week. Over his prior two starts, Javier surrendered seven earned runs on 15 hits and one walk across 11 innings, so his spot in the rotation could be on shaky ground if he's unable to come through with an improved performance Tuesday.