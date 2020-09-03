Javier (4-1) picked up the win Wednesday after holding the Rangers to one run on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out three across 6.2 innings.

Javier came out hot with a seven-pitch first inning and held the Rangers scoreless until the fourth, when he gave up a solo home run to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. It was the first right-handed base hit against his slider this year. Overall, the 23-year-old rookie tossed five clean innings en route to the longest outing of his career. Javier, who leads the Houston starters with four wins, will carry a 3.35 ERA and 0.96 WHIP into a Monday matchup at Oakland.