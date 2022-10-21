Javier will start Game 3 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Lance McCullers appeared to line up to start Game 3 in New York, but he'll instead pitch Game 4 on Sunday. It will be the first start of the postseason for Javier, who allowed one run over 1.1 innings out of the bullpen in his lone appearance during the ALDS against the Mariners. The right-hander didn't allow a run over his final four starts of the regular season, though he figures to have a reduced workload Saturday while making his first start since Oct. 1.