Astros' Cristian Javier: Starting spring opener
Javier will start Houston's Grapefruit League opener Saturday against the Nationals, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Javier will get the ball first for the Astros this spring, with Framber Valdez set to follow him Sunday. The 22-year-old Javier was added to Houston's 40-man roster this offseason in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. He notched a 1.74 ERA and 37.3 percent strikeout rate in 113.2 innings across the three highest levels of the minors in 2019, though only 11 of those innings came at the Triple-A level.
