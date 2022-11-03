Javier pitched six scoreless innings and earned the win during Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series, allowing zero hits and two walks while striking out nine.

Javier delivered the best postseason performance of his young career in Game 3, keeping the Phillies hitless through six outstanding innings. Javier was removed after the sixth inning with 97 total pitches, but the Houston bullpen would go on to complete the combined no-hitter, which was just the second no-hitter during the World Series in MLB history. The last World Series no-hitter was by Don Larsen of the Yankees against the Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series. The only flaw on the night for the 25-year-old was that both walks he allowed ended up stealing second base, but second base was as far as they went. Javier now has a 0.74 postseason ERA with 16 K's over 12.2 innings.