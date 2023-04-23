Javier did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings during a 5-2 win over the Braves. He struck out 10.

Javier retired 10 straight batters, including seven strikeouts, before serving up a two-out, solo homer to Kevin Pillar in the bottom of the fifth. He got into trouble again in the sixth and another run game around to score, but the right-hander was let off the hook after Houston tied the game at 2-2 in the eighth. Javier's 10 strikeouts were a season high, and through five starts (28 innings), he has a 3.21 ERA with a 29:6 K:BB.