Javier (3-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over six innings during a 5-4 win over the Angels. He struck out 11.

Javier has completed at least five innings in each of his first eight starts and allowed fewer than three runs seven times during that stretch. The right-hander recorded a season-high 11 strikeouts Wednesday en route to his third win, marking the second time he's struck out double digits this year. Javier sports a 3.47 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 54:10 K:BB through 46.2 innings and will look to maintain his strong play during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game set versus the Cubs.