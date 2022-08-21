Javier allowed a run on two hits and a walk with eight strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Saturday.

Javier's lone mistake was a solo home run to Vaughn Grissom in the fifth inning, which tied the game at 1-1. This was Javier's fourth straight quality start, but he's picked up just one win to go with two losses in that span despite allowing only four runs across 24 innings. The right-hander continues to pitch well with a 2.88 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 146:40 K:BB through 112.1 innings across 23 outings (19 starts) this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Orioles next weekend. Considering Javier's strong pitching of late, he appears to be safe as a starter even if the Astros opt to go down to a five-man rotation later in the year.