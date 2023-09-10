Javier allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters over four innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Saturday.

Javier got through three frames without allowing a run before things fell apart in the fourth. In that inning, the right-hander surrendered four runs on three hits and a pair of walks, with a Jurickson Profar two-run homer being the big blow. Javier didn't return to the mound for the fifth, marking his second four-inning start over his past three contests. Walks have been an issue in both of those outings -- he issued six free passes Aug. 28 against Boston. Javier held a 2.90 ERA through his first 14 starts of the season, but that mark has jumped to 4.78 due to an ugly 7.27 ERA over his subsequent 13 appearances.