Javier did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk over 4.2 innings against the Marlins. He struck out two.

Javier hadn't allowed more than three runs in a start since July 3, pitching to a 4.44 ERA over his previous five outings. After holding the Marlins off the board in the first inning, the 26-year-old Javier allowed at least one run in each of his subsequent four innings before he was pulled in the fifth after throwing 95 pitches. Overall, Javier's 8-2 with a 4.49 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 112:42 K:BB across 23 starts (122.1 innings) this season. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against Boston.