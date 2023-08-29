Javier allowed four runs on six hits and six walks over four-plus innings in Monday's win over Boston. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Javier coughed up two runs in the first inning followed by Adam Duvall's two-run shot in the fifth. Over his last 11 starts, Javier has produced an unsightly 7.46 ERA and 43:32 K:BB. His season ERA has jumped to 4.66 across 131.1 innings. Javier's next outing is lined up to be on the road against the Rangers next week.