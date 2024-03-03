Javier allowed two stolen bases and was slow to the plate during his Grapefruit League outing Saturday against the Cardinals, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier pitched well in some regards, as he didn't allow a hit while striking out three and walking two across three scoreless innings of work. However, manager Joe Espada has prioritized limiting stolen bases this spring, which Javier struggled to do last season when he surrendered 22 swiped bags. If he continues to struggle in that area, opposing teams could get even more aggressive on the basepaths in 2024.