Javier (6-7) took the loss during Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Red Sox, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in six innings.
Javier struck out the side in the first inning and faced the minimum through three frames, but was done in by Rafael Devers thereafter as Boston's third baseman knocked an RBI double in the fourth and connected on a solo shot in the sixth to saddle the 25-year-old with his second straight loss. Despite the 0-2 record, Javier has pitched to a solid 3.38 ERA in 16 innings across his last three starts and was able to induce an impressive 15 swinging strikes Tuesday. He tentatively lines up to take the hill again this week Sunday in Cleveland.
