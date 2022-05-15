Javier (2-1) allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Nationals.

Javier struggled for the entire outing, as he allowed at least one run in all but three of his four innings. The big blows came on a three-run home run by Yadiel Hernandez in third frame and a bases-clearing double by Nelson Cruz in the fourth. If there was a positive to pick out, Javier did manage to record 13 swinging strikes on 84 total pitches. While this was Javier's first time allowing more than two earned runs in an appearance, he has worked more than 3.2 innings only once due to his inconsistent role to begin the campaign. It appears that the team has settled on a six-man rotation for the time being, which would put Javier tentatively in line to pitch again Friday against Texas.