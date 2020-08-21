Javier allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings Thursday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Javier allowed nine baserunners in the short outing, but was ultimately burned by two home runs while pitching at Coors Field. He did still flash some deceptiveness, racking up 12 called strikes and nine swinging strikes across 78 pitches. Through five starts, Javier now has a 3.55 ERA with a 26:9 K:BB across 25.1 frames. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, currently projected to come Tuesday against the Angels.